Indonesia reports 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Friday (Jun 12) 1,111 new coronavirus infections and 48 new deaths, taking the total number of cases to 36,406 and fatalities to 2,048, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto said 577 more patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 13,213.

Indonesia has tested a total of 302,147 people as of Friday.

President Joko Widodo on Wednesday told the country's COVID-19 task force as well as regional leaders to be wary of a second wave of infections, while being mindful that cases are still rising in some regions.

"Our work is not over and the threat of COVID-19 still looms large," Antaranews.com reported Mr Widodo as saying.

Last Friday, Jakarta began easing its months-long restrictions in stages, after seeing a decline in confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.



Travel restrictions were also eased on Tuesday, with transport minister Budi Karya Sumadi announcing that Indonesians could fly after being declared healthy and while complying with health protocols.



