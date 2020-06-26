Indonesia reports 1,240 new COVID-19 cases, 63 new deaths
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 1,240 new coronavirus infections on Friday (Jun 26), taking the total number of cases to 51,427.
There were 63 more deaths recorded, with total fatalities now at 2,683, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.
The death toll from COVID-19 in Indonesia is the highest in East Asia outside of China.
