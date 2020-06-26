Indonesia reports 1,240 new COVID-19 cases, 63 new deaths

An Indonesian Red Cross personnel wearing a protective gear sprays disinfectant inside a classroom
An Indonesian Red Cross personnel wearing a protective gear sprays disinfectant inside a classroom of a school after the government eased restriction measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 1,240 new coronavirus infections on Friday (Jun 26), taking the total number of cases to 51,427.

There were 63 more deaths recorded, with total fatalities now at 2,683, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Indonesia is the highest in East Asia outside of China.

Source: Reuters/nh

