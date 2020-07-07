Indonesia reports 1,268 new coronavirus infections, 68 deaths

REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Files
JAKARTA: Indonesia on Tuesday reported 1,268 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 66,226, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told a televised briefing.

The official also announced 68 additional deaths due to the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 3,309, while 30,785 people have recovered.

Source: Reuters/ec

