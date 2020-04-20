Indonesia reports 185 new coronavirus cases, total 6,760

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Monday (Apr 20) 185 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the Southeast Asian country to 6,760, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto said there had been eight new deaths attributed to the disease, taking the total number to 590, while 747 people had recovered. More than 49,700 tests had been performed, he said.



