Indonesia reports 21 new COVID-19 deaths, 526 new cases

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Sunday (May 24) confirmed 526 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 22,271 cases, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported 21 new deaths, taking the total to 1,372.

“Right now, 11,389 patients are still under surveillance for COVID-19,” he said in his daily press conference broadcast via the official YouTube account of Indonesia’s National Agency for Disaster Management.

Muslims in Indonesia on Sunday celebrated Aidilfitri in a low-key and moderate fashion to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were prohibited from holding Aidilfitri prayers in mosques, from holding open houses, not allowed to return to their villages and visiting relatives and friends was not permitted.

