Indonesia reports 275 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

FILE PHOTO: Medical officers wearing protective gear take a blood sample from a visitor who's tested for the coronavirus in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Didik Suhartono/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Sunday (Apr 26) 275 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 8,882, data provided by health ministry official Achmad Yurianto showed.

The data showed 23 people who tested positive for the virus died, raising the total deaths to 743.

Source: Reuters

