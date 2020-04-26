Indonesia reports 275 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Sunday (Apr 26) 275 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 8,882, data provided by health ministry official Achmad Yurianto showed.

The data showed 23 people who tested positive for the virus died, raising the total deaths to 743.

