Indonesia reports 292 new coronavirus cases, 31 new deaths

Indonesia recorded 292 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 10,843, said health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask rides a bicycle trough a deserted road during the large-scale restrictions imposed by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Yurianto also reported 31 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 831. The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, rose by 74 to 1,665, he said.

The country has tested more than 79,800 people for the virus, he said.

Source: Reuters/aa

