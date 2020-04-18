Indonesia reports 325 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 6,248

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 325 new coronavirus cases on Saturday (Apr 18), taking the total number of infections in the world's fourth most populous country to 6,248.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported 15 new deaths, taking the total to 535.

On Friday, Indonesia surpassed the Philippines to become the country with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia. It has the most number of deaths in Asia outside of China.

Indonesia has seen a significant rise in the number of new cases over the last two weeks, which experts have attributed to more aggressive testing.

But the number of tests Indonesia has conducted is still considered to be insufficient for a country with a population of 260 million, experts said.



Malaysia’s test rate is around 2,700 per one million population while Singapore's test rate is over 12,000 per one million population.

Mr Achmad Yurianto, the Indonesian Health Ministry’s director-general for infectious disease, told a press briefing on Friday that the country is keen on improving its test rate and aims to conduct more than 10,000 tests a day.

