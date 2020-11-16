Indonesia reports 3,535 new COVID-19 infections, 85 deaths

A healthcare worker wearing protective gear takes a blood sample to test a person for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 3,535 new COVID-19 infections on Monday (Nov 16), taking its total number of cases to 470,648.

Data from Indonesia's health ministry website also showed 85 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 15,296.

Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia has sought emergency authorisation to start a mass vaccination campaign by the end of the year.

If approval is granted by the country's food and drug agency, Indonesia - with 270 million people - will be among the first in the world to roll out a coronavirus vaccine.

Source: Reuters/aj

