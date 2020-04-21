Indonesia reports 375 new coronavirus infections, 26 deaths

A volunteer hands over free basic food supplies to a woman, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
A volunteer hands over free basic food supplies to a woman, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, April 20, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Arnas Padda/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 375 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday (Apr 21), taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 7,135.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto reported 26 new coronavirus deaths, taking the total to 616.

More than 46,700 people have been tested and 842 people had recovered, he added.

Source: Reuters

