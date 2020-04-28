Indonesia reports 415 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia confirmed on Tuesday (Apr 28) 415 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 9,511.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported eight new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 773. He said 1,254 people have recovered, while 20,428 patients under surveillance for COVID-19.

Jakarta province has reported the most number of deaths at 370, followed by Jawa Timur at 90, Jawa Barat at 79 and other provinces.



