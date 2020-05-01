Indonesia reports 433 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia confirmed on Friday (May 1) 433 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases to 10,551, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto reported eight new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 800, while 1,591 people have recovered.

Indonesia has tested more than 76,500 people for the virus.

