Indonesia reports 486 new coronavirus infections, 30 deaths

People pray between plastic separation curtains to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (C
People pray between plastic separation curtains to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Semarang, Central Java Province, Indonesia, May 18, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Aji Styawan/ via REUTERS
(Updated: )

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Tuesday (May 19) 486 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 18,496, the country's COVID-19 task force reported on its official website.

The task force also recorded 30 more deaths, taking the total to 1,221, while 4,467 people have recovered.

Source: Reuters

