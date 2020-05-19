Indonesia reports 486 new coronavirus infections, 30 deaths
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Tuesday (May 19) 486 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 18,496, the country's COVID-19 task force reported on its official website.
The task force also recorded 30 more deaths, taking the total to 1,221, while 4,467 people have recovered.
