Indonesia reports 486 new coronavirus infections, 30 deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Tuesday (May 19) 486 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 18,496, the country's COVID-19 task force reported on its official website.

The task force also recorded 30 more deaths, taking the total to 1,221, while 4,467 people have recovered.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram