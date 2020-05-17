Indonesia reports 489 new coronavirus cases, 59 new deaths
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 489 new coronavirus infections on Sunday (May 17), taking the total to 17,514.
Indonesia also reported 59 deaths from the COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, bringing the toll to 1,148, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto told an online news conference.
The Southeast Asian country has tested around 140,473 people, Yurianto said.
