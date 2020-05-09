Indonesia reports 533 new COVID-19 cases, biggest in a day

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Saturday (May 9) 533 new coronavirus infections, the biggest daily increase, taking the total number to 13,645, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto reported 16 more have died from the disease, taking the total number of death to 959, while 2,607 have recovered.

Nearly 108,700 people have been tested as of Saturday, he added, while urging Indonesians to continue obeying the stay-at-home order to prevent further spread of the virus.

Indonesia is considering plans for a phased resumption of businesses from as early as Jun 1, with the easing of restrictions aimed at curbing the novel coronavirus, government documents showed, as earlier reported.



The proposals come as medical experts have criticised Indonesia for being slow to respond to the outbreak.



Shopping malls could reopen on Jun 8, with schools set to restart a week later, but only if new cases fall and testing targets are met, according to the plan set out in the document.

Beauty salons, cinemas and sport centres may be allowed to operate by Jun 15, with full reopening seen at the end of July or early August.



