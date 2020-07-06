Indonesia reports 70 new coronavirus deaths, 1,209 new cases
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 1,209 new coronavirus infections and 70 new deaths on Monday (Jul 6), its health ministry said.
The case total is currently 64,958 and number of fatalities 3,241, said Achmad Yurianto, a ministry official.
