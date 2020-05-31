Indonesia reports 700 new coronavirus infections

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 700 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday (May 31), taking the tally in the Southeast Asian nation to 26,473, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported 40 new deaths from COVID-19, taking the total to 1,613, while 7,308 have recovered.

Bernama said separately that the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry conducted rapid tests on 118 crew members of fishing vessels involved in illegal fishing in Indonesia, all of whom tested negative for COVID-19.

The ministry in cooperation with the Batam City COVID-19 Task Force conducted the rapid tests on the crew members of the fishing vessels facing legal process at the Batam marine and fisheries supervision (PSDKP) port in Riau Islands Province on Saturday, director-general of Marine and Fishery Resources Surveillance TB Haeru Rahayu said on Sunday.

The rapid tests were aimed at ensuring that the ministry has complied with the COVID-19 prevention protocols in handling the crew members of fishing vessels involved in illegal fishing, Haeru said.

He said the ministry had tightly applied the COVID-19 prevention protocols to the crew members of the fishing vessels.

The ministry screened the temperatures of the crew members in association with the port health office before they took rapid tests, he said.

In addition, investigators questioned the crew members of fishing vessels by keeping physical distance and avoiding close contact with them.

"We have applied all the protocols tightly and properly. Of course, it is important for us to ensure that the crew members of the fishing vessels we have handled, deported or handed to the relevant agency are in good health," he said.

