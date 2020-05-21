Indonesia reports 973 new coronavirus cases, biggest daily jump

FILE PHOTO: Customers stand in line behind rickshaws to shop at a department store, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Ciamis, West Java Province, Indonesia May 20, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Adeng Bustomi// via REUTERS

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Thursday its biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases, bringing the total confirmed number to 20,162 in the world’s fourth most populous country.

Indonesia confirmed 973 new infections and 36 new deaths, taking the official number of fatalities to 1,278, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Source: Reuters

