Indonesia reports 973 new coronavirus cases, biggest daily jump

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Thursday its biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases, bringing the total confirmed number to 20,162 in the world’s fourth most populous country.

Indonesia confirmed 973 new infections and 36 new deaths, taking the official number of fatalities to 1,278, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

