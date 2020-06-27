Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections with 1,385 cases

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Saturday (Jun 27) reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections with 1,385 new cases, taking the total to 52,812, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto also said there had been 37 more coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,720.

Separately, local authorities said that nine people aboard a flight from Indonesia to Cambodia tested positive after reaching Cambodia. Of them, one was Indonesian and eight Cambodians.

