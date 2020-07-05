Indonesia reports highest daily tally of coronavirus deaths

Asia

Indonesia reports highest daily tally of coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing at a traditional textile market in Jakarta
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker in protective gear looks down while preparing a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a traditional textile market in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
(Updated: )

Bookmark

JAKARTA, July 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 82 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday in its highest daily tally, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said, taking the toll to 3,171.

Infections rose 1,607, for a total of 63,749 cases, he added. 

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark