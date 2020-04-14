Indonesia reports its biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Tuesday reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths with 60 new fatalities, taking the total to 459, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto confirmed 282 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 4,839. A total of 426 people have recovered, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 33,600 tests have been performed, Yurianto added.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram