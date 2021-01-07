Indonesia reports record 9,321 new COVID-19 infections

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Thursday (Jan 7) reported a daily record 9,321 new coronavirus infections, bringing its total cases to 797,723, data from its COVID-19 task force showed.

It was the second consecutive day of reporting record infections. Thursday's data showed 224 people died due to the virus, bringing total fatalities to 23,520.

Indonesia's chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto announced on Wednesday that the government will impose two weeks of increased COVID-19 restrictions in parts of its most populous island of Java and the resort island of Bali from Jan 11 in an effort to support hospitals and reduce fatality rates.​​​​​​​

The measures include changes to opening hours for malls and limited capacity at restaurants and places of worship.

On Tuesday, Indonesia's health minister said the country will begin its nationwide COVID-19 mass vaccination programme on Jan 13.

President Joko Widodo is set to be receive the first shot. The programme will launch in Jakarta and continue on to other regions after two days.

