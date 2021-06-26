Indonesia reports record 21,095 new COVID-19 cases

JAKARTA: Indonesia recorded its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Jun 26) with 21,095 cases, taking the national tally to 2,093,962, according to data from the country’s health ministry.

The data showed 358 more COVID-19 deaths, taking the total to 56,729.

Indonesia has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia’s Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Friday that more hospitals and beds have been prepared in Jakarta to cope with another surge of COVID-19 cases, while assuring the public that there is sufficient oxygen supply on Java island.



The government is also readying new makeshift COVID-19 hospitals in Jakarta. They will be located within the government subsidised housing complexes of Nagrak and Pasar Rumput, and they will treat asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms.



Indonesia is battling an influx of COVID-19 cases following last month’s Idul Fitri holiday where people returned to their hometowns and throngs of people crowded tourist spots.

President Joko Widodo has set a target for 7.5 million out of 10.5 million people in Jakarta to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of August.

While Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, acknowledged that the target is quite ambitious, he said the vaccination had to be done to achieve herd immunity in the capital.

