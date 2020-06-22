Indonesia's COVID-19 death toll reaches 2500, with over 46,000 infections

FILE PHOTO: Passengers are seen wearing a protective face mask at a Sudirman train station as the government eases restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
REUTERS: Indonesia reported 954 new coronavirus infections on Monday, taking its total number of cases to 46,845.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 35 more deaths reported, with total fatalities now at 2,500, the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China.

