Indonesia says coronavirus infections rise above 10,000

JAKARTA: Indonesia confirmed on Thursday (Apr 30) 347 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country above 10,000 for the first time with 10,118 infections, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto reported eight new deaths, taking the total of fatalities to 792, while 1,522 have recovered.

More than 72,300 people have been tested.

