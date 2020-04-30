Indonesia says coronavirus infections rise above 10,000

A health worker wears goggles during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) nasal swab test in Dopo
A health worker wears goggles during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) nasal swab test in Dopok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Indonesia Apr 30, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

JAKARTA: Indonesia confirmed on Thursday (Apr 30) 347 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country above 10,000 for the first time with 10,118 infections, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto reported eight new deaths, taking the total of fatalities to 792, while 1,522 have recovered.

More than 72,300 people have been tested.

Source: Reuters

