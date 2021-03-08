Indonesia says to receive 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

JAKARTA: Indonesia's state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma said that 1.1 million doses of vaccine produced by AstraZeneca under the global vaccine-sharing COVAX facility would arrive on Monday (Mar 8).

The Southeast Asian country has said that it would receive 13.7 million to 23.1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX. President Joko Widodo last week said 4.6 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine would arrive this month.

