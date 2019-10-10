Indonesian security minister Wiranto attacked by man with knife: Police

JAKARTA: A man wielding a knife attacked Indonesian Chief Security Minister Wiranto on Thursday (Oct 10), during a visit to a town on the island of Java, images from police and television showed.



Television footage showed the minister getting out of a car in Pandeglang, in Banten province, before he was attacked and slumped to the ground.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The attacker was allegedly "exposed to ISIS radicalism", police said.

A police photograph showed the minister, a former general, being carried on a stretcher into a nearby hospital.



"Someone approached and attacked him. The local police chief and Pak (Mr) Wiranto were injured," National police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said, adding that a man and a woman had been arrested.



Officers wrestled the suspect to the ground and an image supplied by police showed the suspect, who was wearing a black shirt and light trousers with his arms and legs secured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pak Wiranto menkopolhukam barusan ditusuk piso di pandeglang. Ko serem ya. Tapi amatiran banget ini orang



2beer!



pic.twitter.com/jZekLw3mcH — Tubir Face (@tubirfess) October 10, 2019

Wiranto, 72, has served as chief security minister in President Joko Widodo's cabinet since 2016.

His appointment drew criticism from rights groups for his involvement as chief of the armed forces in the bloody upheaval in East Timor.

Wiranto was indicted by a UN panel over the bloodshed surrounding East Timor’s 1999 independence vote, when about 1,000 people were killed. Wiranto denied any wrongdoing in East Timor.