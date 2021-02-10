Sriwijaya Air crash: Investigation currently focussed on autothrottle system, says Indonesian authorities

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee said on Wednesday (Feb 10) that investigations into Sriwijaya Air SJ 182 that crashed last month would focus on the plane's autothrottle system.



Preliminary investigations showed that the system, which controls engine power automatically, could have malfunctioned.



Advertisement

Advertisement

In a press conference to announce its preliminary report, the committee's aviation head Nurcahyo Utomo said both autothrottles of the plane showed anomalies.



"For the left one, the retreat was too far, while the right one didn't move, so it was stuck. We don't know which one was broken, the left or the right one," he added.



Mr Utomo added that the investigation would focus on the plane's autothrottle system and related components installed in the aircraft, the plane's maintenance record as well as possible human factors involved.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Sriwijaya Air plane took off from Jakarta on Jan 9 and was en route to Pontianak, West Kalimantan when it disappeared from radar screens just four minutes after take-off.

Air traffic control at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport asked the pilot just seconds before it disappeared why it was heading northwest instead of on its expected flight path but never received a response.

Authorities concluded the plane crashed into the Java Sea leaving no survivors. All 62 people on board died.

FILE PHOTO: Indonesian navy personnel carry a body bag on the last day of search and rescue operation for Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, which crashed into the Java sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Advertisement

The Flight Data Recorder of the ill-fated flight has been retrieved, but authorities are still searching for the missing Cockpit Voice Recorder which could shed light on what really happened.

The Boeing 737-500 plane was nearly 27-year-old.