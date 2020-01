Indonesian arrested selling Sumatran tiger skin

BANDA ACEH: An Indonesian caught trying to sell the skin of a critically endangered Sumatran tiger has been arrested, police said on Monday (Jan 6), highlighting the problem of animal trafficking in the Southeast Asian country.

Authorities in Aceh, at the northern tip of Sumatra island, arrested the man last week after he offered to sell the skin to an undercover officer, posing as a buyer, for 90 million rupiah (US$6,500).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police, who confiscated the tiger's skull as well as some bones and teeth, said they were also hunting another man who allegedly supplied the animal's parts to the suspect.

Officials from the local office of the nature conservation agency (BKSDA) display tiger bones in Banda Aceh on January 6, 2020, which were found after a man was arrested while trying to sell a tiger skin to undercover police.

"We estimated that the tiger had been dead for about three months," Taing Lubis, a veterinarian at Aceh's conservation agency, told AFP, adding the male tiger was about eight years old.

"And we think it died from stabbing. Its neck bones were also fractured."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The arrest comes after police in another part of Sumatra last month arrested several suspected poachers caught with the skin of a Sumatran tiger and four foetuses.

Poaching is responsible for almost 80 per cent of Sumatran tiger deaths, according to TRAFFIC, with fewer than 400 believed to remain in the wild. (Photo: AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

Poaching is responsible for almost 80 per cent of Sumatran tiger deaths, according to TRAFFIC, a global wildlife trade monitoring network.

Sumatran tigers are considered critically endangered by protection group the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with fewer than 400 believed to remain in the wild.