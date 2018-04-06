Indonesia to go ahead with new airport in northern Bali: Report

JAKARTA: Plans to develop a new airport in northern Bali will go ahead, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan told local media on Monday (Apr 2).

Luhut had previously said the government preferred to expand the existing Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar, the Jakarta Post reported, but on Monday said that developing a new airport in the north of the island would be cheaper due to the high price of land in Denpasar.

Nearly 27 trillion rupiah (US$1.96 billion) would be needed to develop a second runway in Denpasar but the projected increase in annual passenger capacity would only be 10 million, Jakarta Post reported Luhut as saying, citing kontan.co.id.

However, developing a new airport in the north would cost 6.3 trillion rupiah, he said, adding that a 7.5km toll road connecting north and south Bali could also be developed with the remaining funds, and that the north Bali airport project had Indonesian President Joko Widodo's support.

Luhut had previously said the government had cancelled its plan to build an airport in north Bali following the results of a World Bank and PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur study, the Jakarta Post reported, adding that the difficulty in building a railway between north and south Bali had also been a factor.