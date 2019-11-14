7 die after buses collide on inter-city highway in Indonesia's Java

BANDUNG: Seven people were killed on Thursday (Nov 14) after two passenger buses collided on a main inter-city highway on the Indonesian island of Java, authorities said.

The fatal accident on the Cipali toll road, which also left 16 people injured - some seriously - happened shortly after midnight on a busy route in West Java which connects the capital Jakarta to Central and East Java provinces.

One bus driver lost control of his vehicle, which crossed a road median before slamming into another bus travelling in the opposite direction, killing seven including its driver and injuring more than a dozen on board, according to West Java police spokesman Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko.

The driver who lost control of the bus was injured, but none of his passengers were hurt, he added.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

In September, at least 21 people died when a bus plunged into a ravine in West Java's Sukabumi region.

Several months earlier, 12 people were killed and dozens more injured when a passenger tried to wrest control of a bus steering wheel following an argument with the driver on the same toll road in West Java as Thursday's accident. The bus smashed into two cars, causing a truck to roll.

