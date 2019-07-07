Indonesia issues tsunami alert after 7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes North Sulawesi

MANADO, Indonesia: The Indonesian Geophysics Agency (BMKG) issued a tsunami alert after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the sea off North Sulawesi in eastern Indonesia.





Advertisement

Advertisement

The shallow quake struck at 10.08pm (11.08pm Singapore time) at a depth of 10km, said BMKG.

It was centred in the Molucca Sea between North Sulawesi and North Maluku, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).



Indonesian newspaper Warta Kota reported online that the earthquake was felt in the city of Manado and its surroundings.



This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

Advertisement