Indonesia tsunami: Wave crashes into local pop band Seventeen's concert

JAKARTA: Members of the Indonesian pop band Seventeen, along with members of the audience at their concert on Saturday (Dec 22) night, are among the missing after a tsunami engulfed the crowd.

A dramatic video circulating online shows the band members performing on stage in front of a seated audience at Tanjung Lesong resort, at the tip of western Java.

Seconds into the video, the stage appears to be brought down by the wave, with screams heard from the crowd as they attempt to flee.

One member of the band died, according to its lead singer who posted a video on Instagram.





In an emotional video post, Riefian Fajarsyah, the band's vocalist, said his wife, actress Dylan Sahara, was missing, along with other band members.



"Andi, Herman and Ujang have not been found, please pray for them. Please pray also that my wife will be found soon. Please pray also for Bani and Oki (who passed away)." he said as he wiped away tears.

Seventeen Band, a Jakarta-based group, has more than a million followers on Facebook. Their official page says the band is managed by GP Records.

At least 43 people have been killed and nearly 600 injured in the tsunami that may have been caused by a volcano known as the "child" of the legendary Krakatoa, officials said.

Hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the wave, which hit beaches without warning in South Sumatra and the western tip of Java about 9.30 pm local time (1430 GMT) on Saturday, national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho earlier said in a statement.

Authorities say the tsunami may have been triggered by an underwater landslide following the eruption of Anak Krakatoa, which forms a small island in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra.

