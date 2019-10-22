Indonesia's Widodo retains Sri Mulyani Indrawati as finance minister

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday (Oct 22) asked Sri Mulyani Indrawati to continue in her role as finance minister of Southeast Asia's biggest economy during his second five-year term in office, Indrawati told reporters.

After a meeting with the president, Indrawati said she would focus her policies towards meeting Widodo's priority of improving human resources, making sure government budgets are well executed and fiscal policy can respond to global dynamics.

Indonesia's widely respected Indrawati, a former managing director of the World Bank, has been finance minister since 2016, spearheading tax reform efforts, seeking to capitalise on a tax amnesty programme in 2016-2017.