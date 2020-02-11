Indonesia will not take back nationals who joined Islamic State

BOGOR, Indonesia: Indonesia has decided not to take back nearly 700 of its nationals who left home to join Islamic State in Syria and other countries, the chief security minister said on Tuesday (Feb 11).

The minister, Mahfud MD, said the government needed to ensure the security of 267 million Indonesian citizens by keeping the fighters out of the country.

The minister said, however, authorities would try to get more accurate data on the Indonesians who had joined Islamic State and might take back children aged 10 and younger, although this would be reviewed on a "case by case" basis.

The Southeast Asian archipelago has significant numbers of Christians, Hindus and Buddhists who have been targeted by radical Islamist groups.

Many past attacks in Indonesia, which has dozens of groups loyal to Islamic State's violent ideology, have been against police and other state symbols.

Indonesia has grappled with radicalism for years.

In 2016, Jakarta was attacked by gunmen, killing eight people including the attackers.

It was the first terrorist attack in Southeast Asia which Islamic State claimed responsibility for. Following the attack, it was believed that some civil servants had resigned from their posts and tried to join Islamic State in Syria.

Authorities in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country, where most people practice a moderate form of Islam, are worried about returnees spreading radical ideology.

In October last year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered beefed-up security after two militants from an IS-linked terror group stabbed his fomer chief security minister Wiranto. Wiranto survived the assassination attempt.

In November, a suicide bomber blew himself up at a police station in Sumatra, killing himself and wounding six civilians.