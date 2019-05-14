Indonesian caught hiding in jet landing gear at Penang airport

GEORGE TOWN: Police arrested an Indonesian man for trespassing at Penang International Airport after he was found hiding in the landing gear section of an airplane in a bid to fly home unnoticed.

The man was discovered by a technician who was conducting maintenance work on the cargo plane at 10am on Monday (May 13).

“He saw the man sliding out of the landing gear section and immediately informed the security team, who later handed him over to the police,” a source told Bernama news agency.

The 39-year-old man is a poultry processing factory worker and because he could not afford his flight ticket back to Medan, he decided to try to pull off the stowaway stunt.

Southwest district deputy police chief Jefri Md Zain, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the incident and arrest, adding that investigations were underway.