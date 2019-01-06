Two Indonesian celebrities nabbed for alleged online prostitution

JAKARTA: Two Indonesian celebrities were arrested on Saturday (Jan 5) for their suspected involvement in online prostitution.

Actress Vanessa Angel, as well as another celebrity known only as "AF", were arrested in Surabaya after police traced payments of 25 million rupiah (US$1,750) and 80 million rupiah (US$5,595) to them, according to Indonesia's Antara news agency.



East Jawa police chief Arman Asmara was quoted as saying that apart from the duo, authorities also picked up four witnesses and three others suspected of being involved in the activities.

“We conducted our investigations through social media and found that the immoral activities were being conducted at a hotel in Surabaya, with one charging 80 million rupiah and the other 25 million rupiah,” said Arman.

Vanessa Angel's manager known only as Lidya, said she never knew that the 27-year-old was involved in online prostitution, adding that "Vanessa went to Surabaya to host a function".



Local media reported that Vanessa had used the Instagram Story feature on her social media page earlier on Saturday to update fans of her arrival in Surabaya for work.

"See you at @townsquaresurabaya," she wrote, tagging the Instagram account of a mall near downtown Surabaya.