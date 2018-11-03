Diver dies during search mission for crashed Lion Air plane: Report

JAKARTA: An Indonesian diver involved in the search and rescue operation of Lion Air flight JT610 which crashed on Monday off West Java has died, local news portal Merdeka.com reported on Saturday (Nov 3).

The incident took place on Friday, after Syachrul Anto, 48, went missing and did not return to the surface after 4pm, when the search was called off due to failing light.

The dive mission’s team leader Bayu Wardoyo said the victim’s body was retrieved from the sea at 9.30pm (10.30pm, Singapore time).

“After that, he was immediately taken to the Koja Hospital, where he was declared dead,” he said. “He will be taken to a funeral home in Surabaya."

Commander of the search and rescue task force Colonel Isswarto told local media that decompression issues may have caused the diver’s death, Merdeka.com reported.

The incident is being investigated by national search and rescue agency Basarnas.

Flight JT610 crashed shortly after take-off from Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport en route to Pangkal Pinang. All 189 people on board are believed to have died.