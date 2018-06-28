Searching for love online, Indonesian maids vulnerable to being recruited as extremists: Documentary

KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesian maid Ika Puspitasari was earning good money and, by some account, had a “glamorous life” within her own community while working in Hong Kong in 2016.

But the domestic helper, who had previously worked in Malaysia, felt lonely, bored and “empty” with her single status in Hong Kong.

Turning to Facebook in search of meaning and companionship, she stumbled upon a news report of a church bombing in Solo, Central Java in 2011 which someone had posted. She started commenting on it.

Her comments drew the attention of pro-Islamic State (IS) militants in Indonesia from a group called Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD). They contacted her and soon she was invited into JAD’s Telegram channel.

From then on, they had her in their thrall. She started donating money to their cause. She later married an Indonesian IS member online and agreed to be a suicide bomber.



“In the Indonesian diaspora there is a cluster of people who are agreeble to become suicide bombers,” said Indonesian counter-terrorism expert and documentary film-maker Noor Huda Ismail.

Indonesian counter-terrorism expert and documentary filmmaker Noor Huda Ismail. (Photo: Noor Huda Ismail)

Huda is also the founder of the Institute for International Peace Building, a non-governmental organisation established in January 2008 in response to threat of terrorism.

Ika is featured in Huda’s latest documentary called Pengantin, which means bride. The word bride is a codeword for “suicide bombers’ in Indonesian jihadi language.

The documentary also features another female suicide bomber, Dian Yulia Nova, 32, who was jailed for seven years for plotting to blow herself up outside Jakarta’s presidential palace during the changing of the guard in 2016.

Dian worked as a maid first in Singapore and later in Taiwan. It was in Taiwan that she became radicalised online and later married a pro-IS militant who turned her into a suicide bomber. Her husband was also responsible for recruiting Ika.

“There are many cases of maids falling in love online, including those working in Hong Kong. Many of them get conned. By coincidence, those who con them are terrorists,” said Huda.

“I want to highlight here that we have a problem,” said Huda.

“It (documentary) is a simple story about three women searching for love on social media. Two of them ended up with problematic men while the third was successful in marrying a decent man,” said Huda.

“I made this film for these women (migrant women), to warn them that whatever they read and encounter on social media, please verify it. Don’t believe everything you read online,” said Huda.

According to the World Bank, Indonesia has 6.5 million migrants workers, 78 per cent of them women.

INDONESIAN MAIDS WORKING OVERSEAS TARGETTED BY MILITANTS

Indonesian maids working overseas, especially in developed societies like Hong Kong, are vulnerable to recruitment by Islamic State as they are seen as potential sources of “funds” as they enjoy good salaries and have a steady income flow.

“One of the important messages in the film is that, since they (maids) have money, they have to be careful,” said Huda.

“Money provides independence, self-confidence, but it also provides possible risks because they will be seen and approached by irresponsible men who offer love and protection,” said Huda.

“They (militants) just want to use them, especially their money. Marriage is one of the ways to gain control (of the women).“

But the numbers are not large.

An estimated 45 out of 150,000 Indonesian domestic helpers in Hong Kong are involved in pro-Islamic State (IS) activities, from funding air tickets to Syria to marrying militant fighters online, according to a 2017 report by the Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict (IPAC).

Fuelling the women’s vulnerability to men offering them so-called love and marriage is the Indonesian culture where marriage is seen as a status symbol for women.

“For Indonesian women, marriage provides for them not only a partner but social status,” said Huda.

INDONESIAN SUB-CULTURE VIEWS RELIGIOUS MEN AS BEING OF HIGH STATUS

Living in secular societies like Hong Kong, where the culture and way of life is vastly different to that of Indonesia, renders a sense of dislocation on an Indonesian maid.

This sense of dislocation often times propel them to turn to social media to seek religion as a refuge for their loneliness and sense of emptiness.

“For many of these women, they usually turn to religion for comfort when they encounter social problem,” said Huda.

“And the first place they turn to is social media. These women usually have a shallow knowledge of Islam ... they fall for IS propaganda.”

According to Huda, the Indonesian sub-culture where a religious man is seen as a man of high status, it is easy to win their trust.

“If you are a religious man, can quote the Koran and hadiths, all of a sudden people will assume you are someone who deserves respect,” said Huda. “The jihadists portray themselves this way ... they put a spell on the girl.”

The IS campaign is very effective because they use a simplistic cultural approach, according to Huda.

“They tell the girls - the secular system has failed you, corruption is rampant, there is poverty. Our political alternative is the Islamic Caliphate which has been declared. Why don’t you try this new system. That's how they approach the women,” said Huda.

To counter IS propaganda, there is a need to include a cultural approach, he suggested.

“That is the purpose of my film. I just show the film, to raise awareness, not to lecture anyone,” said Huda.

Bahrum Naim, a leading Indonesian IS figure, is behind the man believed to be behind the recruitment of the female suicide bombers, according to Huda.

Rizka Nurul, a research officer at Huda’s institute, appears in the film.

According to Rizka, apart from money, Indonesian maids are also targeted by IS because they are seen to be “brave.”

“It takes courage for these women to leave their villages to travel to a foreign country to work,” said Rizka.

According to Rizka, IS recruiters need women who have courage in order for them to carry out a suicide bombing mission.

Asked whether the women who are both jailed for wanting to be suicide bomber regret their action, she said no.” In fact, they seem rather proud of what they had done. They are still radical,” said Rizka.

