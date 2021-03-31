Gunshots heard at Indonesian police headquarters in Jakarta: Local media

JAKARTA: Indonesian police fired shots at a woman who entered the national police headquarters in Jakarta on Wednesday (Mar 31), according to local media reports, describing it as an "alleged terror attack".

Major TV broadcasters aired images that showed what appeared to be a person wearing a blue veil and long black clothes entering the complex as gunshots rang out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lone figure fell to the ground and lay motionless afterward as police surrounded the body, the images showed. It was not immediately clear if the individual was armed.



Authorities did not respond to a request for comment.

Kompas TV and Metro TV said the individual seen entering the compound was a woman. TV One said one person at the scene was dead and gunfire had been exchanged.



Crime scene investigators as seen outside Indonesia's police headquarters compound in Jakarta on Mar 31, 2021. (Photo: Kiki Siregar)

Advertisement

Advertisement

When CNA arrived at the scene, armed personnel could be seen guarding the compound. Crime scene investigators were also seen entering the building.



Loud sirens could be heard as several bomb squad vehicles arrived at the building.



Heavy security presence outside the national police headquarters in Jakarta on Mar 31, 2021. (Photo: Kiki Siregar)

Police outposts have been frequent targets of Indonesian extremists in the past.



Advertisement

The exchange at the police headquarters in downtown Jakarta came three days after a husband and wife carried out a suicide bombing at a cathedral in Makassar on Sulawesi island on Palm Sunday, wounding 20 and killing only themselves.

Several of the wounded were in intensive care for serious burns.



The couple who attacked the church belonged to pro-Islamic State extremist group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), police have said, warning of more possible attacks.

More than a dozen others suspected in the plot have been arrested in recent days.



This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.