Information from within government helping Jho Low evade arrest: Malaysia PM Mahathir

BALI: Sabotage within the government is among the reasons why it is difficult for Malaysia to pin down and arrest fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, said Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday (Oct 11).



He said he believed that was the reason why Jho Low has thus far managed to evade arrest.



"I think he is hiding somewhere," he said when asked if there was sabotage within the government by way of information leakage.



"Daim (Zainuddin) says somebody is informing him (Jho Low). One time he was in Hong Kong. When we reached Hong Kong, he had flown away already," Mahathir said.



Daim is the chairman of the five-member Council of Eminent Persons (CEP).



Mahathir was speaking to the Bernama news agency and Malaysian public broadcaster RTM at the conclusion of the inaugural ASEAN Leaders Gathering in Bali.



Malaysia is seeking Jho Low to assist in investigations into scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).