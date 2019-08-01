44 injured at Chinese water park after wave machine malfunctions

CHANGCHUN, China: An operating malfunction caused the wave machine at a water park in China's Jilin province to create enormous waves, injuring 44 people.



The accident at the Yulongshuiyun Water Park in the city of Longjing happened at around 2.40pm on Monday (Jul 29), Xinhua news agency reported the municipal publicity department as saying.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Videos on social media show the moment the wave struck the crowded wave pool. The force of the wave was enough to carry some swimmers out of the pool.

Accident in China today at a Water Park, 44 injured by Tsunami like wave. pic.twitter.com/WsgY9GBOYi — Jim 🤣🎶🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@JimLeitrim) July 31, 2019

As of Tuesday afternoon, 39 people have been discharged, while the other patients remained under observation due to rib or foot fractures.

Operations at the wave pool have since been suspended. The water park opened to the public in 2015, with around 500,000 tourists visiting each year.



Advertisement