Interpol busts child sex abuse network operating in US, Thailand, Australia; 50 victims identified

BANGKOK: Fifty children abused by sex offenders operating a website from locations including Thailand and Australia have been removed from harm as part of an international operation coordinated by Interpol.

The youngest identified victim was aged 15 months.

Named Operation Blackwrist after a bracelet worn by one of the sexual predators, the international investigation began when Interpol’s Crimes Against Children unit discovered photographs and videos showing the abuse of 11 boys on the dark web two years ago. All of them were under 13 years old.

According to Interpol, the materials originated from a subscription-based website with nearly 63,000 users worldwide. Each week, the site would publish new abusive materials. The victims’ identity would be masked to allow only a few visual and audio clues.

The abuse discovered by Interpol was carried out by the site’s main administrator in Thailand's Surin province - Montri Salangam - who lured the children to his home with meals, Internet access and football games. One of the victims is his own nephew.

“The investigation took six months before we could identified the victims in Surin. The website sharing abusive images has revealed a link with Australia's Adelaide. Thailand's Department of Special Investigation (DSI), as a result, worked with the Australian police to arrest a suspect in Australia on the same day we arrested the suspect in Thailand, Jan 16, 2018,” said Police Captain Kemachart Prakaihongmanee from DSI.

Officers collect evidence from Salangam's home. (Photo: Interpol)

The first victims were identified in November 2017, followed by arrests in Thailand, Australia and the United States. Among the offenders was a second site administrator based in Australia - Ruecha Tokputza. His confiscated devices revealed thousands of images taken in Thailand and Australia, some of which showed him as the main abuser.

Both the abusers have been sentenced for their crimes. In June last year, Thai courts handed Salangam 146 years in prison on charges of child rape, human trafficking, possessing and distributing child sexual abuse materials.

On May 17, Tokputza was sentenced to 40 years and three months in prison - the longest jail sentence ever imposed in Australia for child sex offences. He was described by an Australian judge as “every child’s worst nightmare” and “every parent’s horror”.

Besides the 50 victims already identified, police believe there are still 100 more who have suffered sexual abuse. Investigators are currently trying to identify them as they continue to comb through devices and chat groups, website users and offenders. As for the abusive images and videos seized, they have been uploaded to Interpol’s International Child Sexual Exploitation database.

"Every image is evidence of a crime. It's important to work on these images to identify the crime," said Interpol’s criminal intelligence officer Cecilia Wallin. "One of the unit's main purposes is to identify the victims through images and videos. We do that through a global network."

According to Eric McLoughlin from the US Homeland Security Investigations in Bangkok, Operation Blackwrist has led to numerous arrests in the US involving individuals occupying “positions of public trust”, and another one who was also abusing his two-year-old stepbrother.

The operation is a sophisticated and collaborative effort involving security and intelligence officers from nearly 60 countries worldwide, including those from Thailand’s Department of Special Investigations (DSI) who took on the case in June 2017.



Investigators at an operational meeting prior to the January 2018 arrests. (Photo: Interpol)

Following Interpol’s discovery of child sexual abuse materials produced in Thailand, US investigators identified the website IP address before Bulgaria’s Cybercrime Department took down the website’s server.



In New Zealand, the Department of Internal Affairs compiled information on website users for Interpol member countries. Email addresses were then cross-checked by the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and additional intelligence was provided.

An IP address pointed to a location in Adelaide, prompting the Australian police to join the operation.

"This kind of investigation shows two things," said acting deputy assistant director of the HIS David Magdycz.

"To the criminals, wherever you are in the world, you cannot hide," he added. "And victims have a voice."