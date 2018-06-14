Investigation into luxury items seized in 1MDB probe still ongoing: Malaysia police

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police's investigation into the seizure of valuable items from a luxury condominium in Jalan Raja Chulan, Kuala Lumpur in relation to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) probe is still ongoing.

Amar Singh, the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director, said the police are still in the midst of identifying, authenticating and valuing the items - including watches, jewellery and other valuables - that were seized on May 17.



Advertisement

A report on Tuesday (Jun 12) claiming that the investigation has been completed is "premature", said Mr Amar.

"... We have not yet finished with the authentication and valuation processes," he said on Thursday.

An official press conference would be called to announce the actual value of the watches and jewellery once the investigation is completed, he added.

Mr Amar also advised members of the media and public to be patient.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report released on Tuesday by a Chinese newspaper in Malaysia, a total of 433 watches were found in 37 bags seized from the condominium.

The report added that the results of the assessment on the watches were estimated by experts to be worth about RM80 million, including a Rolex watch worth RM3.5 million.



