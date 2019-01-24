Investigation on 1MDB case expected to be completed by March: Malaysia police chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police expect investigations into the 1MDB case to be completed by March, said Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun on Thursday (Jan 24).

The investigation involved several individuals in and outside Malaysia, he said.

Advertisement

"If I am not mistaken, it (completion) will be in March. We are speeding up the investigation, the investigation is ongoing ... we too want to complete the investigation as soon as possible," he told reporters at an event at Berjaya Times Square.

"Our investigation is comprehensive ... this is (an) ongoing thing ... this is internal matter which is proceeding actively."



The troubled state fund was first thrust into the global spotlight in July 2015, when the Wall Street Journal reported that up to US$700 million was wired to then-prime minister Najib Razak's personal accounts from various companies linked to the fund.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Najib has been charged with several counts of criminal breach of trust in relation to the probe on SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.