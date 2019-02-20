Malaysian entertainment centre fire kills at least 6

IPOH: At least six people were killed after a fire broke out at an entertainment centre in the Malaysian city of Ipoh on Wednesday morning (Feb 20).



The Perak Fire Rescue Department said the victims were four men, one of whom is believed to be a Bangladesh national, and two women, both believed to be Vietnamese.



Advertisement

One man was in critical condition, a fire department spokesman said.



The fire department responded to a call at about 5.50am regarding a fire on the fourth floor of the entertainment centre at Jalan Raja Dr Nazrin Shah.



The spokesman said medical officers confirmed that two men, aged 36 and 37, died after having difficulty breathing.



The bodies of three people were found in a washroom and the body of one person in a karaoke lounge, he said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A 39-year-old man was found in a critical condition, he added.



The team of 39 firefighters were confronted by thick smoke in the building as they helped to bring out some of the trapped people, among whom were 10 Malaysians, the spokesman said.

