Philippines orders citizens in Iraq to leave after Iran attacks US forces

MANILA: The Philippines has ordered a mandatory evacuation for Filipinos in Iraq, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday (Jan 8), after Iran attacked American forces there in response to a US strike that killed an Iranian general last week.



"The Alert Level in the entire Iraq has been raised to Alert Level 4 calling for mandatory evacuation," said Eduardo Mendez, spokesman at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Iran's missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq came in the early hours of Wednesday, hours after the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the country's elite Quds Force who was killed in a US drone strike on Jan 3.



Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi facilities hosting US-led coalition personnel at about 1.30am local time, the US military said on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump said in a tweet late on Tuesday that an assessment of casualties and damage from the strikes was under way and that he would make a statement on Wednesday morning.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed they fired the missiles to retaliate for last week's killing of Qassem Soleimani, according to a statement on state TV.

The statement advised the United States to withdraw its troops from the region to prevent more deaths and warned US allies including Israel not to allow attacks from their territories.