Irish man found dead in Penang, note from attacker discovered at crime scene

GEORGE TOWN, Penang: An Irish computer programmer found dead in Penang was likely murdered, Malaysian police said on Monday (Mar 4).



The man, who was found with his hands and feet tied up, was discovered in a condominium unit at Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah.



Timur Laut District Police Chief Che Zaimani Che Awang said the body of Brian Patrick O' Reilly, 51, was found by the condominium management at about 5.00pm on Monday.



He said police also found a note at the location of the incident, believed to have been written by the man’s attacker.



In the note, the attacker is said to have expressed dissatisfaction with the deceased, accusing him of being involved in a scamming syndicate. The deceased was also accused of tricking the attacker’s younger sibling of a sum of money.



Mr Che Zaimani said a police team had rushed to the scene after being informed by the condominium’s management and found the man lifeless with injuries to his head.



“A check of the man’s home found a safe in one of the rooms had been ransacked and there were signs of a struggle,” he said, adding that the victim lived alone in the condominium and had just started his office in the state two weeks ago.

A Malay Mail report said O' Reilly was bludgeoned with a pot and frying pan before he was stabbed in the stomach and slashed in his neck.



The Malay Mail also quoted Mr Che Zaimani as saying that O’Reilly worked for a Singapore-based company.

The body has been sent to the Penang Hospital for a postmortem and that the case had been classified as murder, with investigations being conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

