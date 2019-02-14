Irish traveller missing for more than a month in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: An Irishman travelling alone in Malaysia has been missing for more than one month, said his family.

Stephen Warde, 32, first arrived in Malaysia on Nov 15 and rented a unit at the Mercu Summer Suites in Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur.

He was last seen on Dec 28, a day before his tenancy was to expire, but he did not check out and his personal belongings were still there.

Checks showed his passport has not been used to exit the country.

Warde's mother, Mary Morrissey, 57, said that the last conversation she had with her son was on Jan 1.

"He texted me and asked for some money. That was the last I heard from him as after that, he did not reply to the messages from me and his siblings," she said.

Warde's brother, Donal, also told the Irish Mirror that he did not collect the money sent to him by his family.

Warde's family have travelled to Malaysia to search for him.

"I am here for almost four weeks now and will stay here until I find my son," Warde's mother said.

Donal told the Irish Mirror that his brother's personal items, including his laptop, were still in the rented apartment.

Donal added: "We don't have any evidence of any sort after he left the apartment. It's really frustrating for us and very worrying as you can imagine.

"We've done everything that is literally in the book, in terms of checking hospitals, checking morgues, checking all types of different places and it hasn't yielded anything so far."

Morrissey, who is in Malaysia with five of her children, said that Warde had planned to visit Thailand after Malaysia.

"I want Stephen to be home safely and we need the police and embassy to be more proactive in this investigation. We talk to the police officer in charge of this case every day but until now, there is no development nor new leads,” she said.

Morrissey is appealing to those with any information on her son’s whereabouts to contact the Dang Wangi district police headquarters, its control centre hotline or the nearest police station.

Dang Wangi district police chief, ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah, said that there have been no developments in the ongoing investigation into the case.